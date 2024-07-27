UNDUBIL

WE ARE DEALING WITH A CABINET THAT IS CORRUPT- HON MUNDUBILE.

Lusaka……. Friday, 26 July 2024

Mporokoso Member of Parliament Brian Mundubile has charged that the corruption under the UPND Administration is unprecedented as he called for an independent Anti-Graft commission.

Hon Mundubile urged President Hakainde Hichilema to appint a new Anti-Corruption Commission board Capable of fighting corruption.

He said the first task for the board must be to find out how the proceeds from the export of power are being handled.

Hon Mundubile said the the New ACC board must be able to explain why certain individuals at ZESCO are refusing to be fired because they are waiting for Government top leadership to comment.

“Their first task is how the proceeds of power exports are being utilised.

We also want to know how the MD at ZESCO can reject dismissal from the board saying that they are waiting for the Government to comment. We want ACC to move in to ZESCO and find out why people are refusing to be fired,” he said.

He said recent turbulence at the ACC are just a tip of an iceberg of the many red flags synonymous with the UPND regarding the cosmetic fight against corruption.

Hon Mundubile has also called upon the ACC to name the Ministers currently under investigations for corruption.

Meanwhile, Hon Mundubile has demanded for transparency, calling for Ministers under ACC investigation to be named and shamed.

“The Ministers appearing before ACC should be named and made known to the public. We know the number is big because we are dealing with a cabinet that is corrupt,” he said.