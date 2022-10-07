WE ARE DEALING WITH AN OPPRESSIVE GOVT – KBF

Zambia Must Prosper (ZMP) president Kelvin Fube Bwalya (KBF) has stopped his Supporters from protesting against his arrest by Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC), reports Martha Banda.

KBF who was in alliance with the UPND and claims he helped them win an election was this week arrested for money laundering and is on police bond.

He has told his Supporters to remain calm saying he will meet the State in court.

“I wish to advise the Youth to remain calm and avoid the planned solidarity march for now,” KBF said. “I and the Zambia Must Prosper Leadership DO NOT want to place any of your lives in danger as we are DEALING with an OPPRESSIVE regime. Let’s wait to SEE them in COURT.”

KBF who boast to be an election strategist has parted company with UPND and launched his party vowing to fix the Fixer in 2026.

He says it is undisputed that he helped Michael Sata win elections in 2011, Edgar Lungu in 2015 and 2016.

KBF states that numbers do not lie saying the UPND should have won elections in 2015 when PF was engulfed in wrangles but failed until he went to help them.

He says he is well and working.

Zambian Eye