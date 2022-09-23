WE ARE DETERMINED TO MAKE HH FAIL – NAKACHINDA
PF Chairperson for Information and Publicity Raphael Nakacinda has laughed off President Hakainde Hichilema’s claim that other countries want him to help them achieve what he has achieved for Zambia.
Mr Nakacinda said there are certain things that a Head of State is not supposed to say about other countries.
Meanwhile, Mr Nakacinda said one year of government has proven that President Hichilema has no clue on state craft adding that PF will ensure that he fails because he has continued to take opposition members to court.
He said the PF is concerned about the propaganda that is being championed by the UPND suggesting that there could be people that may want to make the country ungovernable.
The PF MCC said this as he left the Lusaka Magistrates Court after commencement of trial in a matter in which he has been charged with defamation of the President.
The charge emanated from Mr Nakacinda’s statement where he alleged that President Hichilema is summoning judges at his house.
Mr Nakacinda said PF will provide critical checks and balances and will never undertake criminal activities to undermine government.
“Mr Hakainde Hichilema will fail on his own and if he continues attacking PF, we shall make him fail. One year in government has already demonstrate that he has no clue on state craft. Where he is he is reported saying that other countries want to ask him to copy what he has done for Zambia which goes on fly straight into the teeth of diplomatic etiquette,” he said.
“There are things that a Head of State should never say about other countries. And to hear those statements, some of which are being peddled excitedly so by praise singers is going to just undermine the office of the President which is very unfortunate.”
Mokomoko Nakachinda…..
Typical backward thinking. Is this how dullness exposes itself. How do you openly make a statement that you will actually take active steps to make a legit goverment fail.
This is so redundant. So are you telling us that you want to remove this government from power through any means necessary? Hope you understand the implications of your careless statements. Or maybe you have completely misunderstood what braveness means. It does not mean throwing caution to the wind and playing mischievously to the crowd.
As an opposition party you should be led by conviction of your ideas and solutions, not your jealousy or bitterness. It is a pitty that you are so far and out of touch with reality such that you have lost all sense of decent politics and now being the typical cadre we have known you to be. Sad really.
As for this administration, this guy is beconing you for a fight which currently you have an upper hand over him. His is using his emotions to think well you are using strategic reasoning. This beats any hater any time, day, week, month or year. No sweat you have them just where you want them to be. Angry and reactive of your every move with no plan to really show how they will change the current mess they created.
The more angry and bitter they become the more ridiculous the sound and appear to serious minded people. It’s like digging a hole in the ground while all the time they really want to come out. It will Just keep taking them deeper.
Crying because of being a minister for only 4 months and never to be minister again. It hurts and it will hurt until death unless someone recondition themselves that there are more things in life than being in government or a minister.
Foolishness of its highest order. Nakachinda is paving his way of self destruction.
HH has nothing to lose!! But Zambians. Actually Naka Chinda has already failed in this quest.
Nice try!
If PF does not wake up early, it’s people like Nakachinda and Lubinda who will finish the little left of PF.
They don’t understand what politics is all about. They came late into the lime light and they remain bitter because it was short-lived.
We don’t want PF to die.
It must continue to exist to remind Zambians of all that is called bad for the nation and avoid going back to the vomit!
Same way you will fail to form government because your campaign is all about one person. What is your message to the people fir the people to want you in power?
ushitasha mwana wandoshi( only children of witches dont appreciate good works of others). HH HAS SO FAR PROVED TO BE A MAN AND LEADER OF SERIOUS NNATIONNAL And INTERNATIONAL VISION AND SCORES. AT THE MOMENT NO
CAN MAKE HH FAIL BECUSE HE HAS THE SUPPORT OF AA THE SOBER MINDED PEOPLE NATIONALLY AND INTERNATIONALLY. EEVEN THE TENDONS OF THE CARTEL PUFFS AND NETWORKING IN COURTS TTO DISCREDIT HH THE PRESIDENT WILL SOON BE DETONATED AND STUMPED OUT
fed up September 24, 2022 At 8:53 am
fed up September 24, 2022 At 8:53 am

ushitasha mwana wandoshi( only children of witches dont appreciate good works of others). HH HAS SO FAR PROVED TO BE A MAN AND LEADER OF SERIOUS BUSINESSS VISION AND SCORES, NNAATIONALLY And INTERNATIONALLY . AT THE MOMENT NO ONE CAN MAKE HH FAIL BECUSE HE HAS THE SUPPORT OF ALL THE SOBER MINDED PEOPLE NATIONALLY AND INTERNATIONALLY. EVEN THE TENDONS OF THE CARTEL PUFFS BEING DEEVELOPED IN NETWORKING IN COURTS TOO, TO DISCREDIT HH THE PRESIDENT WILL SOON BE DETONATED AND STUMPED OUT
Yeah what do you expect from a car thief. We need an opposition that will provide developmental checks and balance no the 9ne to make a string government to fail which will translate into a notional failure.