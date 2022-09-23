WE ARE DETERMINED TO MAKE HH FAIL – NAKACHINDA

PF Chairperson for Information and Publicity Raphael Nakacinda has laughed off President Hakainde Hichilema’s claim that other countries want him to help them achieve what he has achieved for Zambia.

Mr Nakacinda said there are certain things that a Head of State is not supposed to say about other countries.

Meanwhile, Mr Nakacinda said one year of government has proven that President Hichilema has no clue on state craft adding that PF will ensure that he fails because he has continued to take opposition members to court.

He said the PF is concerned about the propaganda that is being championed by the UPND suggesting that there could be people that may want to make the country ungovernable.

The PF MCC said this as he left the Lusaka Magistrates Court after commencement of trial in a matter in which he has been charged with defamation of the President.

The charge emanated from Mr Nakacinda’s statement where he alleged that President Hichilema is summoning judges at his house.

Mr Nakacinda said PF will provide critical checks and balances and will never undertake criminal activities to undermine government.

“Mr Hakainde Hichilema will fail on his own and if he continues attacking PF, we shall make him fail. One year in government has already demonstrate that he has no clue on state craft. Where he is he is reported saying that other countries want to ask him to copy what he has done for Zambia which goes on fly straight into the teeth of diplomatic etiquette,” he said.

“There are things that a Head of State should never say about other countries. And to hear those statements, some of which are being peddled excitedly so by praise singers is going to just undermine the office of the President which is very unfortunate.”