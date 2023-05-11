WE ARE DRIFTING BACK TO DARK DAYS- Fred M’membe

WE ARE DRIFTING BACK TO DARK DAYS

I think we are quickly drifting back to the dark days of arrests and detentions. But this power must be caged by the system.

In Freedom under the Law, Lord Denning wisely remarked, “All power corrupts. Total power corrupts absolutely. And the trouble about it is that an official who is the possessor of power often does not realise when he is abusing it. Its influence is so insidious that he may believe that he is acting for the public good when, in truth, all he is doing is to assert his own brief authority. The Jack-in-office never realises that he is being a little tyrant.”

It is a well-known fact that throughout history, those who administer or control the criminal justice system hold the power with the potential for abuse and tyranny. The statutory powers to arrest and prosecute those who commit crimes should be reasonably exercised and in good faith.

By allowing people to be unjustifiably arrested, detained and prosecuted, those in power are sending a dangerous signal that the criminal justice system can be used to persecute and fix opponents of the regime.

There’s need to administer justice impartially. Impartial law enforcement should be guaranteed by institutions. The only antidote to the culture of venality is the readiness of our criminal justice system to apply the laws fairly and equally. We should at all times uphold the rule of law, and integrity of the criminal justice system.

Fred M’membe

President of the Socialist Party