WE ARE EXTREMELY DISAPPOINTED WITH THE PERFORMANCE OF THE OPPOSITION – HON MWEETWA

By Curiah Mpofu Simasiku

United Party for National Development (UPND) party spokesperson Hon Cornelius Mweetwa says as a party in government they are extremely disappointed with the performance of the Opposition political parties for failing to give credible checks and balances.

Hon Mweetwa who is also Southern province minister said the current opposition political parties are only capable of offering insults to the President and his administration.

“We as a party in government are extremely disappointed with the performance of the opposition,they are incapable of providing credible Checks and balances. For now they are only capable of offering insults to HH and his administration.

You are seeing the insults from Sean Tembo and PF through their acting president Hon Given Lubinda, so insults to PF and their colleagues in the opposition is what amounts to credible Checks and balances? We are very disappointed.”

Hon Mweetwa has since advised upcoming political party leaders to take advantage of PF’s failures as the lead Opposition political party to offer credible checks and balances.

” Some of these political parties that are mushrooming should take advantage of PF’s failure as the lead Opposition political party to offer credible checks and balances for them to grow because PF is going nowhere.”

This came to light at a media briefing held in Livingstone.