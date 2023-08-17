We use technologies like cookies to store and/or access device information. We do this to improve browsing experience and to show (non-) personalized ads. Consenting to these technologies will allow us to process data such as browsing behavior or unique IDs on this site. Not consenting or withdrawing consent, may adversely affect certain features and functions.
They can smell blood.
They now know Hakainde a a sitting duck.
What exactly is the purpose of this rally? What reasons are being advanced which can not be adequately put forward through the party officials even in Parliament.
This is not campaign time. Is this not meant to just add to unnecessary unruly crowd cadre pulling meant to try and show popularity which is easy to do by rounding up some disgruntled paid cadres.
What is the theme of this so called rally. We are in this very sad state of affairs as a country mainly due to the previous government reckless borrowing and mismanagement. How can they come out to protest on what they have caused. Yes it has resulted in hardships and joblessness which they have caused. Infact we as the citizens must hold protests against them to even continue to exist as a political party for the mess they have caused on all of us.
Let’s be serious and honest as a nation. This does not make any sense at all. During their term they never allowed legal protests to happen why should this government allow this unmerited one to take place.
This type of thinking is backward. You caused the mess and now want to hide your face from the problem and point your finger at the people trying to fix the problem. This is ridiculous and unacceptable.
Convince us and not use mob psychology to force you way through as the norm as been in the past. We are tired as a nation of these gimmicks.
The matter is simple Sir, it’s about Human Conscience. Normally Humans whose Consciences have been damaged beyond repair show no remorse or guilt, why should they! It’s expecting too much from them.
An interesting theory maybe worth exploring. Looking at the facts on the ground you may not be that far off.
How do you explain this irrational behaviour.
There two things I do not underestimate: human intelligence and human stupidity. Both extremes are possible.
Here it’s human stupidity at work. Pf has no morals, very bankrupt in that area.
Ba PF, though I do not agree with the stance taken by the Police, for once act more responsibly. When you were in power you restricted the political space for the opposition and gave them no chance to campaign.
Do not use innocent members of the public as sacrificial lambs to further your political fortunes. Whatever you want to launch does not need to be done with bullets flying and taking toll.
They have totally refused to accept that there is now a New Sharif in town. For those who understands.