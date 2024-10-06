We are going to have a shortage of manpower due to increased mining activities – Kabuswe



AS Zambia targets 3 million tonnes of copper production by 2031, the government is also focused on ensuring that the local workforce is equipped with the necessary skills to support this ambitious goal.



Minister of Mines and Mineral Resources, Paul Kabuswe, has underscored the importance of skills development in the mining sector, particularly through the Constituency Development Fund (CDF).



Speaking yesterday during a press briefing for the mining Insaka that will be starting on the on Monday, Kabuswe said there is going to be a lot of mining activities coming which will lead to a shortage of man power due to governments policies and intervention to enhance the sector.



The INSAKA organised by government and Buterla Investment Holdings Limited will take place from 7 to 11 October, 2024 at the Mulungushi International Conference Centre.



The Zambia Mining Investment INSAKA 2024 is an event aimed at providing a platform to stakeholders to engage and deliberate on pertinent matters affecting the mining sector, including increasing copper production, diversifying from traditional minerals to non-traditional minerals, and attracting investment in both brownfield and greenfield projects.



It is being held under the theme: Mining beyond copper, celebrating 100 years of mining in Zambia



Kabuswe noted that the country is facing a shortage of skilled workers such as electricians, plumbers, and artisans among others.



“Believe me, finding a plumber or a skilled electrician in Zambia is difficult today. That’s why we’re investing in skills training through CDF to prepare for the mining boom,” Kabuswe said.



He emphasised that mining is a skills-intensive industry, and the government’s initiative to provide free education and skills training is a proactive step to meet the growing demand.



“Mopani, KCM, and other mining giants will need skilled workers as they expand operations. We’re sending people back to school to ensure we have the manpower to meet the industry’s needs,” he added.



Kabuswe also pointed to the government’s broader strategy of diversifying beyond copper, with a focus on other minerals, which will further drive the demand for skilled labour.



“There will be an outbreak of mining activities which will go for skills. And if we don’t prepare, Zambia will be sitting on the fence crying, no, we are not getting employed only foreigners, but we need to do the skills,” he said



“So young men, if you are listening to me through the media get ready because there’s gonna be a pool.”..https://kalemba.news/business/2024/10/06/we-are-going-to-have-a-shortage-of-manpower-due-to-increased-mining-activities-kabuswe/



By Moses Makwaya



Kalemba October 6, 2024