We are in the era of coalitions – ANC

“Advanced democracies in Europe” are the usual setting for coalition governments, says ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalulua, as he reflects on what will become South Africa’s new power-sharing reality.

“We are in the era of coalitions,” he adds, “it started in local government, we are now at national government”.

“So we need to study all the models of coalition governments – how they’ve worked for stability of countries – without compromising the constituencies that we serve,” Mbalulu says.

He says other political parties aren’t “stooges of the ANC” and are therefore “applying their minds” independently, but – without naming names – he accused some of trouble-making when when they should be focusing on the future.

“Now that the results are out – what is their thinking? Not rabble-rousing.”