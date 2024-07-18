WE ARE INVESTIGATING SOLICITOR GENERAL MARSHALL MUCHENDE FOR CORRUPTION – ACC



THE Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) says investigations have advanced against Solicitor General Marshal Muchende, into allegations that he received 500,000 dollars from a named former liquidator.



Timothy Moono responds to Diamond News in a Press query that the Commission has been actively investigating allegations of corruption against the Solicitor General Marshal Muchende since last year.



And Transparency International Zambia Executive Director Maurice Nyambe has stressed that these inquiries must not be compromised.



The revelation comes a day after the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) Director General Thom Shamakamba resigned from his position.