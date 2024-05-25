“WE ARE LIVING IN DANGEROUS TIMES ,” CHANGALA

Sat. May 25, 2024/ Smart Eagles

Civil Society leader Mr Brebner Changala says Zambia is a country torn apart.

Mr Changala said this at Ibex Hill Police where he went to find out more about the whereabouts of Petauke MP Hon. JJ Banda whose vehicle was found abandoned along twim palm road in the early hours of today , under mysterious circumstances.

Meamwhile, Mr Changala has urged the security wings not to allow themselves to be used by the UPND but to be firm in defence of the citizens who they are mandated to protect .

“Police in recent times have become cadres of the ruling party . The Inspector General is supposed to be a public officer but what we see these days is different. The state has decided to decend on its citizens who have different views from what they want to hear. Anyone with opposing views is not safe anymore.” he said .

From 04:20 this morning when Hon. JJ Bandas vehicle was discovered missing, his whereabouts remain unknown.

