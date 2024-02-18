WE ARE NOT A PUSH OVER ANYMORE: BRUCE MWAPE.

By Mike Mwendachabe.

The Copper Queens of Zambia will be back in action in a back to back encounter against Ghana, they will play the Black Queens on 23rd and 28th of February ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympic Qualifiers respectively.

The Copper Queens are unbeaten since the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup [excluding at the Cosafa].

The black queens have also won all the last 9 game’s without conceding a goal.

Coach Mwape is confidently aware of the fine form displayed by Ghana.

“We will not go there and play an open game, it being an away match makes it conscious and away games are usually difficult depending on the side of the support, but that won’t discourage our players from getting a good result”

Mwape believes the girls have gained so much experience due to the the continuous participation in big tournaments like the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and the 2023 FIFA Womens World Cup.

The Copper queens Coach is aware that the Black Queens are seriously formulating for Zambia.

“They are seriously preparing for us because they know we are not a push over like it used to be back in the days”

The Copper Queens will be looking forward for a win as they lock horns with the Black Queens in Accra, Ghana. The hopes will even be higher when they play at Levy Mwanawasa stadium on the 28th of February in Zambia.