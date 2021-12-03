WE ARE NOT DONE WITH STRUCTURING- VEEP NALUMANGO

Our Brothers, Sisters, Mothers, Fathers and Friends living with disability visited my office today to petition through me the Republican President of the Republic of Zambia Mr. Hakainde Hichilema to be fully included in the governance affairs of the New Dawn administration.

At that moment I was attending to Parliament business but I am glad the petition was well received by my Two Permanent Secretaries, Steven Mwansa and Ndiwa Mutelo who exhibited high professionalism and respect to the rights of people living with disability.

For a long time, youths, women and people living with disability have been crying for equality and inclusiveness in the governance policies but all they received were smoke of tear gas canisters, excessive police brutality and in some instances killings for staging peaceful protests.

I wish to make it clear that: ‘WE ARE NOT YET DONE WITH STRUCTURING.’

However, it is encouraging that the majority Zambians have shown huge interest and love towards the new dawn administration’s policies and cannot wait to be part of its leadership team.

God has blessed Zambia.

W.K Mutale Nalumango

Vice President of the Republic of Zambia.