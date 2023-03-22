Telephone: 237914/16 P.O. Box 50486

22nd March, 2023

PRESS STATEMENT

ACC NOT INVESTIGATING TWO CABINET MINISTERS

The Anti-Corruption Commission wishes to clarify information circulating in the media that the Commission is investigating the Minister of Finance and National Planning Hon. Situmbeko Musokotwane and the Minister of Infrastructure and Urban Development Hon. Charles Milupi over alleged corrupt practices.

The information stems from a media briefing held yesterday by Lumezi Member of Parliament and Secretary General for the African Parliamentary Network Against Corruption (APNAC) Hon. Munir Zulu.

The Commission wishes to inform the public that it is not investigating the two Cabinet Ministers over any alleged corrupt practices. As such, the two Ministers have never been summoned by the Commission to appear before it for interrogation.

The Commission takes this opportunity to call upon Hon. Zulu furnish the Commission details of the alleged corruption so that investigation can be carried out. The Commission is determined to tackle past, present, and future corruption in order to rid this country of this scourge.

TIMOTHY MOONO

HEAD – CORPORATE COMMUNICATIONS