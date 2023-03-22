Telephone: 237914/16 P.O. Box 50486
Fax: 237828 LUSAKA
22nd March, 2023
Number of Pages: 1
To: The News Editor
PRESS STATEMENT
ACC NOT INVESTIGATING TWO CABINET MINISTERS
The Anti-Corruption Commission wishes to clarify information circulating in the media that the Commission is investigating the Minister of Finance and National Planning Hon. Situmbeko Musokotwane and the Minister of Infrastructure and Urban Development Hon. Charles Milupi over alleged corrupt practices.
The information stems from a media briefing held yesterday by Lumezi Member of Parliament and Secretary General for the African Parliamentary Network Against Corruption (APNAC) Hon. Munir Zulu.
The Commission wishes to inform the public that it is not investigating the two Cabinet Ministers over any alleged corrupt practices. As such, the two Ministers have never been summoned by the Commission to appear before it for interrogation.
The Commission takes this opportunity to call upon Hon. Zulu furnish the Commission details of the alleged corruption so that investigation can be carried out. The Commission is determined to tackle past, present, and future corruption in order to rid this country of this scourge.
TIMOTHY MOONO
HEAD – CORPORATE COMMUNICATIONS
Please can the duo Munur and his colleague produce now evidence and if they fail to do so, please arrest them for telling the Nation false information.
Surely even an illiterate junkie with just a mobile money acct wud make sure a rookie mistake of receiving such colossal sums using their regular accts.
Am glad Dr Situmbeko has promised to seek legal redress.
Let people learn to account for their careless utterances.
If this allegation of corruption is not true, Mr. Munir Zulu and his colleague, Mr. Fube must be held to account.
I expect the two honourable ministers to take legal action if the allegations are false.
Thank you for informing the nation Mr. Moono.
I am sure you are not investigating any UPND leaders for corruption. Even what is happening in Mansa and Mkushi is all lies. Even the fertiliser scandal is all lies.
UPND has no corruption elements.
You think this government of liars will agree to anything even if it is true? They are covering each other well till they leave government that’s when the rot will surface.