We are not promoting gay rights-PR Media

I am incredibly disappointed with Ambassador Mwamba’s recent statements on the Lusaka July. We paid a courtesy call on you in 2018 when you were in leadership as the SA Ambassador, specifically to discuss the Lusaka July and the potential it holds to create fashion tourism and increase revenue for the local fashion industry.

You said you believed in us but your government FAILED to give us the backing we needed as creative entrepreneurs. The new dawn government has in under a year offered us support to promote this event to an international audience, we have received the support we need to push Zambian fashion past our borders. The effort we are seeing from the new dawn government to support SMEs like us is unprecedented. Why are you politicizing this event now when you are no longer in leadership?

Our job is to promote fashion, not gay rights, we encourage our guests to interpret themes according to their personality. If you are concerned about Zambia’s morality, please address it without attacking an event that feeds many families.

Lastly, thanks to the Ministry of Tourism, we are confident that the Lusaka July will soon become one of Africa’s leading fashion events because of your support.

With all due respect Sir, you are out of line. 🙏🏾

Chichi PR Girl