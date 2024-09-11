We are not ready to remove HH and UPND especially under UKA- Chanoda Ngwira

By Chanoda Ngwira

Me looking at ba Sakwiba Sikota as he issues a careless and hypocritical statement regards UKA….





“Those who want to leave UKA can leave”, Really? Must we be gagged now through such statements?



Trust me we are not ready to remove HH and UPND especially under UKA because there is too much hypocrisy and lack of trust among these leaders…



If I had powers, i would have desired to have President ECL distance himself from this organisation called UKA because it seems he is dealing with a gang of very dishonest characters…