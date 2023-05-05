WE ARE NOT SCARED OF LUNGU, BUT THE PEOPLE OF ZAMBIA-MWEETWA

…says the people are the one that vote in and out

By Ludia Phiri ( Venus Publishers)

THE United Party for National Development (UPND) party spokesperson who is also Southern Province Minister Cornelius Mweetwa has challenged former president Edgar Lungu to contest for 2026 election adding that the man is not a threat to their Party.

Mr. Mweetwa said as a party, UPND is ready for the candidature of the former president and that the man could be the best Candidate to have ever faced as he would be defeated for the second time.

Mweetwa said UPND defeated Lungu with all the money he had which he could not take to banks but to nieces adding that no sensible Zambian would vote for PF particularly Edgar Lungu.

He added that the Patriotic Front run an artificial economy and that China and Zambia’s relationship during PF was based on deception.

“Under this leadership, the relationship is mutual where Zambia is asking for purging of the debt so that as the Chinese are building our infrastructure in Zambia , we are paying them for what they are giving us”. He said.

He however expressed disappointment in those that are in a habit of insulting President Hakainde Hichilema and advised them not to take freedom of expression and speech for granted.

Mr. Mweetwa said the economy under the leadership of President Hichilema is performing well adding that if PF was still in power it would have been ten times worser.

“Those saying the economy was good under PF are those that were benefiting from stolen money and thuggery behavior”. Said Mweetwa.

Meanwhile, Mr. Mweetwa added that the party will not stop talking about Lungu because he is a former head of state for Zambia and not PF alone.