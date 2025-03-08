WE ARE ON OUR OWN? No, he is on his own



Dr. Chonya Wrote;



Says the guy sitting on deposits of gold,copper, sugilite, emeralds, cobalt,

cotton, uranium, tantalum, molybdenum,tin, iron-you name it..





He brings in foreign investors and gives them all our mines, only to demand 20% in return.



He reduces the royalties tax from 6% to 3% and makes it tax-deductible.





He allows foreign companies to collect road tolls, scraps the 15% tax on emerald exports, and not only exports

maize but also removes the export tax on it.



.. and then stands in front of the whole

world to proclaim that we are on our

own? Did you really think imperialists

can be with an African unless sellouts

giving them out assets.





Is this a dealer or a president? Forget

about being an economist; no economist could be this ignorant.





A 36 year old soldier has turned around his country in 2years in Burkina Faso.