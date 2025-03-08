WE ARE ON OUR OWN? No, he is on his own
Dr. Chonya Wrote;
Says the guy sitting on deposits of gold,copper, sugilite, emeralds, cobalt,
cotton, uranium, tantalum, molybdenum,tin, iron-you name it..
He brings in foreign investors and gives them all our mines, only to demand 20% in return.
He reduces the royalties tax from 6% to 3% and makes it tax-deductible.
He allows foreign companies to collect road tolls, scraps the 15% tax on emerald exports, and not only exports
maize but also removes the export tax on it.
.. and then stands in front of the whole
world to proclaim that we are on our
own? Did you really think imperialists
can be with an African unless sellouts
giving them out assets.
Is this a dealer or a president? Forget
about being an economist; no economist could be this ignorant.
A 36 year old soldier has turned around his country in 2years in Burkina Faso.
Ka Chonya.Since when does an elected leader of a country stand alone?The decisions they make affects the entire nation.Trump will not distinguish between Chonya and HH.Change your foolish thinking and let us join as one.