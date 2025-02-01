WE ARE ORGANIZING MONEY TO REFUND YO MAPS FOR THE 120 CHICKENS HE BOUGHT AT DANDY’S FUNERAL SAYS LILIAN MUTAMBO





Zambian top artist, Yo Maps is trending but many celebrities aren’t happy. Two days ago the artist took to his Facebook through a live video to denounce several matters among them his fellow celebrity haters who dragged his name over Dandy Krazy’s funeral saying he showed “fake love.”





In the live video, the singer called them out for accusing him to be fake but later eating his food that he donated to late legendary artist Dandy Krazy’s funeral.





Lily Mutambo took to Facebook and said they are going to refund the artist, all the money for the chickens he donated. Artist’s through Zambian Music Association (ZMA) have also asked Yo Maps to withdraw his statements.



What is your take?