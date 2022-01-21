WE ARE PF, WE ARE NOT GOING ANYWHERE, WE REMAIN 100% PF- KAPYANGA

…… as he tours markets and engages his electorates.

Thursday, 20th January 2022.

By Smart Eagles 🦅

Patriotic Front PF Mpika Constituency Member of Parliament Hon Francis Robert Kapyanga has vowed to remain a member of the PF regardless of the party being in opposition.

Speaking when he addressed scores of TAZARA Township residents when he toured Shanghai market, Hon Kapyanga said PF will bounce back into power.

He said PF will bounce back simply because of the unprecedented development that the party delivered to the Zambian people while in Government.

How Kapyanga reminded the residents of how the opposition Patriotic Front was formed in Mpika by late Michael Chilufya Sata who hailed from the area.

He urged all the Patriotic Front PF members to remain vigilant encourage others to remain loyal to the party that has brought unprecedented development.

Hon Kapyanga has since pledged to continue lobbying for development for development for the people of Mpika.

He further said would continue to interrogate government in Parliament to ensure that they deliver the many campaign promises they made to the people of Mpika such.

Hon Kapyanga is on a tour of his Constituency accompanied by his Mambilima Constituency counterpart Hon Jean Chisenga and PF Muchinga Province IPS Steven Mutale Mulenda and other PF officials.