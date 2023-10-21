WE ARE PREPARING FOR GENERAL CONFERENCE ON 28TH OCTOBER FOR MILES SAMPA-CHAMA AMERICA

Nkonge Musubilwa who calls himself ‘Chama America’ and Victor Kapungwe also known as ‘Mr. Ground’ say they are touring districts to recruit people that will come to an Extra-Ordinary Conference being organised by suspended MP, Miles Sampa.

The duo have been visiting districts to recruit members informing them that Sampa will hold a Conference on 28th October 2023.

Recently the two were beaten in Chama.

The residents were angered by the line of questioning and detained the duo and called later Patriotic Front Chama District Chairperson, Kumaenda Gift.

When Kumwenda arrived, Chama America begged for mercy disclosing that they were sent by suspended Matero MP, Miles Sampa.

They disclosed that Sampa had sent them to mobilise PF members in districts in Eastern Province as he was going to have a party elective conference soon.

They also disclosed that Sampa had advised them to scandalise PF members of Parliament in the areas they were touring.

The two were rescued by Chama Police who apprehended them for threatening public peace but were later released and ordered of out of the district to maintain public order and peace.