WE ARE RALLYING BEHIND YOU, KEEP TALKING ON OUR BEHALF, TRADITIONAL LEADER TELLS PETAUKE MP

……Says the people know what their leader is being put through but still are supportive of him….

Petauke, Wednesday 3, April 2024 (Smart Eagles)

Headman Kuwamya of Milanzi area in Petauke Central Constituency has encouraged Petauke Central Member of Parliament Hon. Emmanuel Jay Banda not to relent in speaking for his people in order to bring much needed to development to his Constituency and address the hunger situation.

The traditional leader was speaking during the commissioning of a 1×2 classroom block that has been constructed at Milanzi Primary school and was being handed over to the community by the Lawmaker.

He said there was hunger in the area and that he was concerned about what the situation would turn into by August this year if nothing is done, saying that it is for such a reason that Mr Banda should not relent in speaking so that the challenge is addressed.

“We are aware of the persecution you’re facing because of voicing out the challenges that your people are facing, but keep your courage and know that we are behind you, we support you and we will keep supporting you” He said.

The traditional leader also expressed gratitude towards the Member of Parliament for visiting the area, adding that the community did not anticipate that he would visit the area.