WE ARE READY TO GRAB ALL 9 SEATS DECLARED VACANT – MWEETWA

CHIEF Government Spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa says the United Party for National Development (UPND) is ready to scoop all the nine seats that were recently declared vacant once the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) sets the date for the by-elections.

Speaking at a rally in Choma yesterday, Mweetwa said the ruling party is optimistic that it will win all the vacant seats.

He revealed that despite former president Edgar Lungu coming onto the scene after resigning, Government is not shaken.

“UPND is not in any way worried of the political come back of former president Edgar Lungu, we are actually surprised Lungu wants to lead the nation again despite the destruction under the wings of his leadership,” said Mweetwa.

“As for the by-elections let them come, we are ready to grab all of them once ECZ sets the date.”

Meanwhile, Mweetwa, who is also Information and Media Minister reiterated that Government will not allow anyone to shake the peace that the country us currently enjoying.

“Government will deal with any attempts by some people to make the country ungovernable,” said Mweetwa.

By Catherine Pule

Kalemba