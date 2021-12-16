WE ARE READY TO SLEEP IN EVERY CELL IN THIS COUNTRY IN DEFENCE OF OUR DEMOCRACY – NAKACINDA

….as the State seizes his Binoculars ‘as an exhibit’ in the alleged defamation of the President case.

LUSAKA, Thursday, December 16, 2021 (SMART EAGLES)

Patriotic Front Member of the Central Committee in Charge of Information and Publicity Raphael Nakachinda says he is prepared to sleep in any cell in defence of the country’s democracy.

Hon Nakachinda’s statement comes in the wake of his arrest yesterday for the offence of Defamation of the President.

Hon Nakachinda who has since been released on Police Bond described his arrest as a normal process which defenders of Democracy undergo.

He alleged that there is an agenda by the UPND to try and take the country back to a one Party State.

Hon Nakachinda said it is for this reason that there is a ploy to silence voices who are critical to such an Agenda.

He stated that the opposition PF is prepared to go to any lengths in defence of the country’s democracy.

“I was honoured to spend a night in cells for the sake of our democracy. I was greatly honoured to spend a night in cells in defence of the sacred institution called the Judiciary,” he said.

Hon Nakachinda has since urged members of the Patriotic Front to be ready to sacrifice; including their personal liberties for the sake of Democracy.

“PF Members don’t be intimidated. Mushitile chalimo ama tooth brush, mulingile mwashitila chalimo ka sopo, pantu Ukufuma mumayanda yesu the only place Mr Hakainde Hichilema will take us is the cells. But we will not be intimidated by those antics,” he said.