WE ARE REDUCING POWER EXPORTS FROM 520 MEGWATTS TO 281MEGWATTS-ZESCO

Lusaka- Monday,24th June 2024

ZESCO says it is reducing power exports from 520 megwatts to 281 megawatts!

This contrary to what Minister of Energy, Peter Kapala told Parliament.

He said Cabinet had recalled power 100 megawatts of power exports from 188 megawatts that was being exported.

But in its communication update, ZESCO says it’s reducing power exports from 520 megawatts to 281 Megawatts.

ZESCO also claimed that it importing 188 megawatts from Mozambique.

ZESCO states that it only has a total generation of 1,268 megwatts against the peak demand of 2,216 megawatts.

Below is the present power generating status:

Kafue Gorge:

372MW against capacity of 990MW

Kafue Gorge Lower: 179MW against installed capacity of 750MW

Kariba North Bank: 98MW against installed capacity of 1,080MW

ItezhiTezhi PC:

34MW against installed capacity of 120MW

Ndola Energy:

105MW

105MW Others Combined: 480MW

ZESCO regrets the inconvenience caused.