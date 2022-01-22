WE ARE SEEING UNPRECEDENTED APPOINTMENTS FROM ONE REGION, CHARGES LUSAMBO … but Hamoonga disagrees with him over police appointments

But police spokesperson Rae Hamoonga urged Lusambo not to politicise the police, arguing that officers were being appointed based on their capability, and that “we are not in the era where people were just being appointed based on political affiliations or whatever.”

Speaking with Daily Revelation, Lusambo said Zambians must open their eyes and ears over the many appointments which were being made on regional lines, including on information in the police service on the appointment of Mwaanza (Southern Province) and Mubita Nawa (Western Province) as the new director and deputy director respectively for criminal investigation, CID, taking over from Mike Nsofwa (Northern regions) and Ngulube (Eastern Province), who have been transferred from the head office to Tazara in Kapiri Mposhi.

"We have seen unprecedented appointments from one region. I am urging people to open their eyes and ears," Lusambo said, saying "when we come back to government we won't fire people…