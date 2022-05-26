We are struggling to raise finances for the general conference as everyone is under the new dawn government, says Raphael Nakachinda.

Asked to confirm if the PF has only managed to raise K10,000 out of the K5 million required for the former ruling party to hold its June general conference, Nakachinda said every Zambian is struggling to find finances in order to survive.

“I believe we are all living in the same society where it is difficult to fend for ourselves. And I am sure even you where you are you are struggling to find finances in order to meet your daily needs,” said Nakachinda. “So I can’t say whether we have failed to raise the money for the general conference or not. Like I said, you are also struggling to find finances to meet your daily needs under the new dawn government. And the PF is not an exception.”

A few days ago, former PF Lusaka Province vice youth chairman Kelvin Kaunda said that he has information that the Patriot Front members of central committee will this Saturday announce the postponement of the general conference, which is slated for June 2022.

Kaunda also said that the PF leadership has only managed to raise K10,000 of the required K5 million for the holding of the said general conference, charging that the current PF top leadership lacks political direction.

Nakachinda said the general conference will be held based on the collective will of the party membership, and not based on the wishes of individuals that do not mean well for the PF.

