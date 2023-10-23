We are using Public Order Act the same way PF used it – Nalumango

By Philip Chisalu

VICE-President Mutale Nalumango says government is using the Public Order Act the same way it was applied in the past in regards to opposition political parties holding rallies.

And Vice-President Nalumango has disputed allegations that the UPND government has been plundering public resources by compensating people who were detained by the previous regime.

During the Vice-President’s question time in the National Assembly, Friday, Bwacha member of parliament Sydney Mushanga asked Vice-President Nalumango why the government was preventing political parties from gathering after claiming to have restored peace and freedom.

In her response, Vice-President Nalumango said the police that were enforcing the law were trained by PF as UPND had not graduated any officers yet.

“I really appreciate the question. To start with, whether the observation was really from the heart, we say that Zambia has peace, there is no anarchy and there is freedom…