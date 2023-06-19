We Are Waiting For Emmanuel Mwamba’s Medical Resport- Police

WE ARE WAITING FOR EMMANUEL MWAMBA’S MEDICAL RESPORT-ZP.

Woodlands Police Station on June 18, 2023 at 11:00 hours received a report from M/Emmanuel Mwamba aged 53 the former Zambian Ambassador to Ethiopia of plot number 136A Chanda Musonda road Villa Elizabeth alleging that he was assaulted by three male police officers who were effecting an arrest on him. This is alleged to have occurred on June14, 2023 at Jamie’s car wash Musi-o-tunya Road in Woodlands.

The facts of the matter are that Mr. Emmanuel Mwamba was arrested on June 14, 2023 at Jamie’s Carwash on Musi-o-tunya road in woodlands then detained at Emmasdale Police Station. On June 15, 2023 Mr. Emmanuel Mwamba was charged for the offence of Assault on a Police Officer Contrary to Section 250 (b) of the Penal Code Act Chapter 87 of the laws of Zambia which offence is alleged to have committed during his apprehension at Jamie’s Car wash. He was further jointly charged and arrested on June 16, 2023 with Andy Luchinde aged 29, both residents of Lusaka for two counts of forgery contrary to Section 342 of the Penal Code Act Chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia and three counts of publication of information contrary to Section 54 of the Cyber Security and Cyber Crimes Act No. 2 of 2021.

He was released on police bond on June 16, 2023 later on to have come to Woodlands police station on June 18, 2023 around 11:00 hours with a Police medical form allegedly to have been issued to him from University Teaching Hospital Police Post which form he didn’t avail to the police as by law established claiming that he needed to make copies of it. We are waiting for him to bring back the police Medical form as by law required to further the investigations.

Rae Hamoonga

POLICE SPOKESPERSON