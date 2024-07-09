We are waiting to beat our friends in 2026 but they are impatient by expelling each other – Mutale Nalumango

We are waiting to beat our friends in 2026 but they are impatient by expelling each other – Veep

VICE President Mutale Nalumango says the United Party for National Development (UPND) Government is ready to win the 2026 general elections.

Speaking at the public discussion forum last evening, Nalumango revealed that opposition members are impatient such that they are now looking for by-elections which have never been on Government’s budget.

She said citizens must desist from thinking that Government is responsible for the fights in the Patriotic Front (PF) which has brought about the issue of by-elections.

Nalumango stated that Government cannot argue with the law noting that if the law demands for by-elections then no one can stop it.

“Us we are already in Government, we have won, so what makes you think we would be looking for more?”

“We would want to wait until 2026, it’s our belief that with the efforts we are putting in, Zambians will say let them continue. Those that are saying we want by-elections amidst the drought are lying because we want that money to go to the drought and other important things,” said Nalumango.

She said the PF should be the ones to look for solutions to stop the impending by-elections.

“Somebody must have thought of the situation before expelling somebody because it’s in the constitution. They should find a way to stop it. They should have been quarreling outside but they went to court,” she highlighted, citing infighting in the PF party.

By Catherine Pule

Kalemba, July 9, 2024