“WE are working in an organised way and not Chipante pante. There is no more ‘Parte after Parte’ because it is time to work for the country’s benefit,” President Hakainde Hichilema has said.

He says the objective of the United Party for National Development (UPND) administration is to lower the cost of debt that the country incurred so that the country can see better days.

The Head of State speaking during an interview with the Hot FM breakfast show today also reiterated that governement was working to ensure that the economy was restored back to glory.

When asked about why he had not given credit to some of the projects that could be considered a success story for the previous Patriotic Front (PF) governement, Mr Hichilema said that Zambians are the ones that needed to be thanked as they were the ones that facilitated for the projects using public funds.

“Zambians do not have to thank me for the job I do, it is my job. The issue is that government is a living thing, we must take the notion that projects are owned by previous governments. Projects are owned by people of zambia. Did PF use their money to create projects? no they used money from zambians. We should not work to be thanked, HH’s duty is to make the lives of Zambians better,” he said.

President Hichilema also said there will be no handouts and that everything is moving in the right direction under his leadership.

He also stated that there is already a site identified where the manufacture of electric vehicle batteries would take place adding also that in the future, there should be manufacture of cars in the country.

(Mwebantu)