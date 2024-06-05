WE ARE WORRIED ABOUT OUR LAND- Fred M’membe

WE ARE WORRIED ABOUT OUR LAND

In June 2023, we raised concerns about the UPND government “allocating” land to Rwanda. Up to date, Hakainde Hichilema has not explained how he came to the decision to allocate land to Rwanda. He has not told the nation which land he allocated to Rwanda, and whether this land is really being used for agricultural purposes.

What agricultural production is Rwanda pursuing in our country that they can’t in their own?

We note with great concern the manner in which issues of land are being handled under the UPND government. By the time they leave, we will have no land to talk about! Do they really have Zambia’s interest at heart? We think they don’t!

Fred M’membe

President of the Socialist Party