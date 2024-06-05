WE ARE WORRIED ABOUT OUR LAND- Fred M’membe

WE ARE WORRIED ABOUT OUR LAND
In June 2023, we raised concerns about the UPND government “allocating” land to Rwanda. Up to date, Hakainde Hichilema has not explained how he came to the decision to allocate land to Rwanda. He has not told the nation which land he allocated to Rwanda, and whether this land is really being used for agricultural purposes.
What agricultural production is Rwanda pursuing in our country that they can’t in their own?
We note with great concern the manner in which issues of land are being handled under the UPND government. By the time they leave, we will have no land to talk about! Do they really have Zambia’s interest at heart? We think they don’t!
Fred M’membe
President of the Socialist Party
Ba Fred, this matter is not clear.Be careful it maybe mare speculation or rumor because the location of the land is not known even by your self.Alot of allegations have been thrown on HH since he was in opposition so people may not believe any thing you talk about him.He has been over abused by his fellow politicians.That is what causes people to love him so much,they instead sympathize with him because of endless lie s thrown at him by you fellow politicians.