WE BANNED CHARCOAL PRODUCTION IN MUMBWA, ITEZHI – TEZHI & SHIBUYUNJI TO PROTECT WATER RESOURCE- NZOVU

17th MAY, 2024.

Green Economy and Environment minister Collins Nzovu, has disclosed that government has banned charcoal production in Mumbwa, Itezhi and Shibuyunji districts to ensure protection of the water resource essential for the country’s power generation.

Speaking during a stakeholder awareness meeting for Members of Parliament and Chiefs from Mumbwa, Itezhi and Shibuyunji districts on the charcoal production ban in Mumbwa this morning, Eng. Nzovu explained that the protection of the environment in the three districts is critical because the water resource there accounts for fifty percent of power generation for the country.

Eng. Nzovu feared that if not protected, the country could easily lose fifty percent of power generation.

“What makes these chiefs here, Itezhi-tezhi, Shibuyunji and Mumbwa special, is that the reservoir for our biggest generation capacity is protected by them. Itezhi -tezhi reservoir accounts for generation at Itezhi-tezhi dam, number one. Number two at Kafue Gorge Upper and number three at Kafue Gorge Lower. So protection of the environment in Itezhi-tezhi, Mumbwa and Shibuyunji, is critical, I am sure you will understand one of the big reason we came to ban charcoal burning is to ensure we protect this water resource essential for power generation,” the minister explained.

And Eng. Nzovu who is also Nangoma Member of Parliament added that the highest concentration of cattle in the country is in the three chiefdoms.

He indicated that if government through his ministry does not engage traditional leaders in those chiefdoms, livestock production would be adversely affected.

Meanwhile, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Green Economy and Environment, Douty Chibamba said sustainable forest management is the way to go.

In a speech read on his behalf by director of forestry, Sitwala Wamunyima, Mr. Chibamba emphasized the need to protect the remaining trees and plant new ones.

(c) THE FALCON