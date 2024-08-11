WE CALL FOR THE IMMEDIATE RELEASE OF DR FRED M’MEMBE- Socialist Party Youths



By Ruth Luapula, Copperbelt Provincial Vice Youth Chairperson



As Socialist Party Youths on Copperbelt, we are concerned with President Hichilema’s actions lately,.The way he’s wielding his power like a tyrant is not something that should be brushed off or ignored.



We are not going to sit back and watch as he oppresses citizens of this country with impunity and tramples on eveyone’s rights.



As SP Youths, we shall continue speaking out against this abuse of power and the growing dictatorial behavior of President Hichilema and his corrupt government officials. We want to make it clear that we are not going to sit and see him rape of constitution and take us 50 years back. We Condemn in strongest terms his tyranny way of governing, we will stand up for what is right.



We condemn the manner in which our party President Dr Fred M’membe is been treated as if his speaking against corruption is crime, We deny someone Police bond despite meeting all the bond requirements or conditions. President Hichilema and his upnd government have failed to uphold the rule of law that they claim to uphold.



The level at which the upnd government is oppressing the opposition Political leaders and other critical voices is alarming, We call upon for all well meaning Zambians to say no to oppression, No to unlawful arrests, detentions and dictatorial type of leadership.



Dr Fred M’membe speaks the truth and for the Zambian people, he remains the only hope for true Liberation.



As copperbelt youths, we demand for the immediate release of Dr Fred M’membe.

#Freemmembe