WE CALL FOR THE IMMEDIATE RELEASE OF

MR RAPHAEL NAKACINDA

The cruel spirit that we continue to witness under the UPND government must come to an end.

We sincerely believe the police are being heavy-handed on Mr Nakacinda and other opposition political leaders of this country, and this heavy-handedness, if not stopped, will backfire badly. Let the police tame their excitement and realise that they are dealing with a deeply frustrated, distressed, and polarized society.

For an act to be criminal, there must be malice aforethought. Where is the malice aforethought in this? Where is the intention to commit a crime in this? This is the case of Mr Raphael Nakacinda. What was criminal about Mr Nakacinda saying there is an intention to arrest Mr Edgar Lungu? Can this really be a crime for which somebody should be kept for days in police custody?

Let us be civilised and humane with the way we treat one another amidst these difficulties. This cruel spirit that we continue to witness under Mr Hichilema’s leadership must come to an end.

We call for Justice for Mr Nakacinda!

Fred M’membe

President of the Socialist Party