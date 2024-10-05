WE CALL FOR THE IMMEDIATE RELEASE OF
MR RAPHAEL NAKACINDA
The cruel spirit that we continue to witness under the UPND government must come to an end.
We sincerely believe the police are being heavy-handed on Mr Nakacinda and other opposition political leaders of this country, and this heavy-handedness, if not stopped, will backfire badly. Let the police tame their excitement and realise that they are dealing with a deeply frustrated, distressed, and polarized society.
For an act to be criminal, there must be malice aforethought. Where is the malice aforethought in this? Where is the intention to commit a crime in this? This is the case of Mr Raphael Nakacinda. What was criminal about Mr Nakacinda saying there is an intention to arrest Mr Edgar Lungu? Can this really be a crime for which somebody should be kept for days in police custody?
Let us be civilised and humane with the way we treat one another amidst these difficulties. This cruel spirit that we continue to witness under Mr Hichilema’s leadership must come to an end.
We call for Justice for Mr Nakacinda!
Fred M’membe
President of the Socialist Party
2 thoughts on “WE CALL FOR THE IMMEDIATE RELEASE OF
MR RAPHAEL NAKACINDA- Fred M’membe”
M’membe is our reliable opposition leader but I feel he shouldn’t smear the stink from PF.
Did he listen to Nakachinda video? What I hear from M’membe is different from Nakachinda ranting video.
So that he can be a detraction like you? Mmembe ; Nakachinda is nuisance. He may be aiding you noise making but to the rest of us he is a nuisance.
And for your information the defintion of Sedition is “conduct or speech inciting people to rebel against the authority of a state or monarch.”
So the Police have the accusation/charge correct.
You can be critical but objective by offering “Checks & balances”. But your definition of issues is misconceived. Try doing some introspection and reading before you want to suggest what isnt