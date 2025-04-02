WE CAN ALIGN WITHOUT MALIGNING



By Mwila Chrissedy Bwanga



By now, most of us have read about the various revelations made by Comrade Amos Chanda regarding his tenure while serving under former Head of State, Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu.





While freedom of expression is a fundamental right, it is equally important for public officials to respect their oath of secrecy. In politics, one may choose to align with whomever they please, but not at the expense of maligning others simply to gain acceptance.





Mr. Amos Chanda has already made it difficult to be trusted in the political sphere. If he can malign a man who once entrusted him with leadership, how can he be expected to demonstrate honesty in his newly aligned positions? Sadly, opportunistic politics leave little room for reason.