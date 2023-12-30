WE CAN ALL SEE THAT NATIONAL ASSEMBLY SPEAKER NELLY MUTTI MEANS WELL

BY: Oliver Shalala

In the precious dispensation, Patrick Matibini expelled both GBM and Chishimba Kambwili from parliament even when their cases were still actively before court and before final determination.

Hope Emmanuel Mwamba will give credit here.

The reality is PF messed up its leadership through carelessness, skullduggery and myopia and Miles Sampa simply used the same crookedness that brought Edgar Lungu into power in 2015.

Nelly Muti has been vilified by the PF faction of Edgar Lungu when when the truth is that the PF leadership details were changed at the Registrar of Societies office and not at parliament. The speaker was merely informed administratively and accordingly.

The speaker has been above board through loke the lawyer that she is