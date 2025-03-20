This has never been seen in Zambia.

WE CAN BEAT MONGU CROWD TO SHOW THAT WE LOVE HH MORE – SAYS KABWE RESIDENTS AS MILLIONS COME TO SEE HH



The stadium could not contain the residents of KABWE as millions gathered to have a glimpse at president HH and appreciate him for the good works he has been doing in the last four years.

KABWE RESIDENTS swore to outnumber the crowds that gathered at Youth day celebrations in Mongu to show how much they love HH more, millions flocked the stadium till it couldn’t contain them all while other thousands gathered outside. The event was also graced by UPND celebrated artists MUZOZO PA MUZOZO, Organized Family and Caveman.



Residents thanked the president for the Free education, increased CDF and the ongoing construction of the LUSAKA NDOLA DUAL CARRIAGEWAY. The president is in the area to officiate at the launch of the Bayer Itaba seed plant.