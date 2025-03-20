This has never been seen in Zambia.
WE CAN BEAT MONGU CROWD TO SHOW THAT WE LOVE HH MORE – SAYS KABWE RESIDENTS AS MILLIONS COME TO SEE HH
The stadium could not contain the residents of KABWE as millions gathered to have a glimpse at president HH and appreciate him for the good works he has been doing in the last four years.
KABWE RESIDENTS swore to outnumber the crowds that gathered at Youth day celebrations in Mongu to show how much they love HH more, millions flocked the stadium till it couldn’t contain them all while other thousands gathered outside. The event was also graced by UPND celebrated artists MUZOZO PA MUZOZO, Organized Family and Caveman.
Residents thanked the president for the Free education, increased CDF and the ongoing construction of the LUSAKA NDOLA DUAL CARRIAGEWAY. The president is in the area to officiate at the launch of the Bayer Itaba seed plant.
Of course we all love Hakainde, he is Zambian. We never hate our own. He is has just failed to govern, that is all. Even ECL was pulling in record crowds at his rallies before elections. It was as if people were attending to say goodbye. The same way they are doing with Hakainde.
Goodbye Mr. President. Enjoy your retirement after next year.
Vote wisely in 2026.
President HH means well for the country and a lot of people have really realized that and they appreciate him so much.He inspires a lot, he educates and knows when people have not gotten him clearly and he repeats and simplifies.Farmers who got him clearly are smiling from ear to ear.What a great President we have now.People are now talking about farming all over. we pray to God he gives us more rains the next farming season then we enter 2026 with more food.Farmers must be helped they grow different types of crops. Keep animals like pigs,goats, cattle,sheep and many more and rearing of birds of different types be it free range chickens and so on.God bless Zambia and the President HH.
Give chance to opposition to organise similar event either in Lusaka or Copperbelt
then you make the comparisons.