WE CAN BORROW AND LEARN FROM THE WAY ZIMBABWE MANAGED THEIR ELECTIONS, SAYS PF’S NAKACHINDA

There are lot of positives that Zambia can borrow and learn in the manner the ZANUPF leadership has managed the just ended elections hence they needed to be congratulated, says PF’S Raphael Nakachinda in an interview with the Zimbabwean press.

The Patriotic Front (PF) leadership led by Former President Edgar Lungu, Given Lubinda, Emmanuel Mwamba, Makebi Zulu and others are currently attending the inauguration of the the Zimbabwean President Emerson Mnangagwa.

The election was described as sham by many election observers including SADC, EU and others due to brutality against the opposition and lack of freedoms.

But the PF says the elections were very fair transparent hence Zambia can borrow a lot from the Zimbabwean democracy and management of the country.

“We are happy with what we witnessed. We can borrow and learn a lot from the way Zimbabwe managed these elections and the way ZANUPF is running the country. The Zimbabwean opposition leaders had no message to tell the people. They should try next time,” Nakachinda told the Zimbabwean media.