We can brutally remove Ndola mayor – UPND

By Chinoyi Chipulu

The UPND in Ndola has warned that they have been able to get rid of some Ndola City Council (NCC) officers in a brutal way and could not fail to do the same with mayor (PF) Jones Kalyati.

Speaking to Daily Revelation yesterday, UPND Ndola district spokesperson David Zimba accused Kalyati of frustrating the works of the ruling party and that of the Ndola City Council.

Zimba warned that his party had gotten rid of some council officers in a brutal way and could not fail to get rid… https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/we-can-brutally-remove-ndola-mayor-upnd