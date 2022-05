We can confirm that no single vehicle bearing a number RIP Chile1 has been spotted in kitwe during the late’s burial.

We can also confirm that unlike in the past where when a cadre dies, his fellow cadres will take over all roads inconveniencing others, the same cannot not be said this time around.

There was total order and still there is order in Kitwe as chile1 is being put to rest.

Zambia is slowly becoming a country of order