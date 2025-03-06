We cannot abandon Ukraine on the way to peace, says Macron

The path to peace cannot go by “abandoning Ukraine”, Macron says.

He adds that Russia didn’t respect a previous ceasefire arrangement that had been negotiated, and therefore “we can no longer believe the words” of the country’s leader.

Macron says he is working with allies in the UK, Germany and several other countries in Europe.

He talks about security guarantees for Ukraine after any peace deal is agreed, including the “deployment of European forces” to the country.

And he says he plans to hold a meeting of European army chiefs in Paris next week.