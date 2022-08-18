MY HONEST OPINION.

By Alice Rowlands Musukwa

I don’t know much about Chile one but I play and enjoy yo maps music, he has worked extremely hard the past few years to get to where he is now, if we need our industry to grow we should not take a side.

Yo maps should separate work from family and find balance. Maybe fire his manager clearly his not doing brand managing well.

I’m sure Chile is good too and putting his tools together to even become more popular, the truth is our industry is small, we can’t afford to bring one artist down to uplift another, it makes no sense but what we can do is advise one to have his wife out of his work environment or involve herself in things that may affect his relationship with his fans because artists survive on fan base, it’s fans that make them popular and give them the Zeal to be better everyday.

We can only advise the wife to lay low like other artists’s wives who support their husbands in the background because they understand the value of fans and brand management.

We can’t and we should not make yo maps pay for his Wife’s mistakes or behavior.

My closing point is, behind every successful man there is a woman and behind a man’s downfall there is a woman too. The vote is your choice.