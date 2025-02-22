WE CAN’T CONTINUE ON THIS PATH – Fred M’membe

WE CAN’T CONTINUE ON THIS PATH



The World Bank says Zambia is the 6th poorest and most unequal country in the world, with 12.6 million of its people living below $2.15 a day.





https://documents.worldbank.org/en/publication/documents-reports/documentdetail/099021825125536607



The World Bank says this level is not only the 6th highest but it also misaligned with the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) per capita level.





In four of the five poorer countries, GDP per capita is between one-quarter and one-half of Zambia’s GDP per capita. The remaining country is South Sudan, which is immersed in a protracted and fragility and conflict situation. How can we be in the same league with countries at war like South Sudan and Yemen?





The World Bank observes that at the same time, Zambia’s consumption inequality is high, even when compared with the subgroup of highly unequal resource-rich countries.



In 2022, the Gini index stood 51.5 – significantly above the World Bank”s newly adopted high-inequality threshold of 40. This places Zambia as the country with the 4th highest inequality in the region and the 6th highest globally.





Resource-rich countries with similar or higher inequality have substantial lower poverty levels. This is certainly not a just economy. This is certainly not a recipe for peace and stability. This is certainly a recipe for conflict, tension, and instability. How can we have peace and stability in such an unjust economy? How can we expect to have peace and stability where there’s no justice.





We are sitting on a time bomb. It can’t be business as usual. We have to think outside the box and abandon the methods or approaches that have brought us to this miserable position. New alternatives are needed.





Today, it is only the Socialist Party offering us that alternative, that different approach that moves us away from Calvary.



Fred M’membe

President of the Socialist Party