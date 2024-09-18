WE CAN’T CONTINUE WITH SELLOUTS, WE WANT REGIME CHANGE IN 2026 – SEAN TEMBO

WE CAN’T CONTINUE WITH SELLOUTS, WE WANT REGIME CHANGE IN 2026 – TEMBO



PeP leader Sean Tembo says his party wants regime change in 2026 and not 2031.



Commenting on the decision by UKA to expel him and Dan Pule from the opposition alliance, Tembo says its all fine because he wants to be part of a vibrant opposition and not the one compromised by the ruling UPND.



“Unfortunately we are unable to continue belonging to an alliance that says you can oppose the ruling party, but don’t oppose them too much. An alliance that says it is not in a hurry to effect regime change, that even 2031 is fine,” Tembo said.



“For us, we are going to challenge and oppose the ruling UPND party with our last breath. And 2031 is not good enough for us, we want regime change in 2026, full stop.”



Tembo who last week endorsed the candidature of former President Edgar Lungu says his party wants work with serious opposition that also wants the UPND out in 2026.



“In the premises above, we shall be open to associate with any other political party or alliance that is serious with opposing the ruling UPND party, and that wants regime change in the next general elections in 2026 and not 2031.”



Anyway, the Future is SET



There are growing speculation of a new alliance to be soon launched which is called as Tonse Alliance.



But PF said it will work with both alliances and one wonders why UKA picked only Tembo and Rev Pule.



Zambian Eye. 16th September 2024.