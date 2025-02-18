WE CAN’T FILL USAID FUNDING GAP, AFRICA SHOULD FIND WAYS TO SUPPORT ITSELF, EU TELLS AFRICAN COUNTRIES





The European Union (EU) has stated it cannot fill the funding gap left by US President Trump’s suspension of aid programs in Africa.



Many African countries are grappling to maintain critical healthcare services. The US is the largest single aid donor globally, disbursing $72 billion in 2023, with the EU nations contributing almost $100 billion combined.





Trump suspended USAID for a 90-day review, a move that has since affected sub-Saharan Africa, where most of the agency’s budget is spent on humanitarian and health aid.





The freeze has already shuttered services spanning from HIV clinics in Uganda to immunization programs in Nigeria.



By DW.