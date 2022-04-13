WE CAN’T KEEP QUIET WHEN ZAMBIANS ARE SUFFERING – UPND ALLIANCE PARTNER

All Peoples Congress (APC) president Nasson Msoni says a complete removal of fuel subsidies will undoubtedly leave a lot of citizens economically injured and unable to afford even the most basic essential commodities.

Energy Minister Peter Kapala revealed two days ago that Government will remove all subsidies on fuel by the end of June

But Msoni said Government must do more to help cushion the impact of the rising cost of living in the country.

Credit: Daily Star