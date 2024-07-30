WE CAN’T NAME MINISTERS BEING INVESTIGATED, THAT WILL BE UNPROFESSIONAL – ACC



ANTI-Corruption Commission (ACC) Head of Corporate Communications Timothy Moono says the commission always carries out investigations in confidence. A



And Moono says sometimes, ACC is forced to confirm that they’re investigating certain individuals who choose to post their call-outs on social media. Last week, Transparency International Zambia (TI-Z) Executive Director Maurice Nyambe said while they commended the ACC for confirming that some ministers were being investigated, they totally disagreed with the commission’s decision not to name them, and further urged President Hakainde Hichilema to suspend all ministers currently being investigated by the commission.



In the same vein, former TI-Z chapter president Sampa Kalungu argued that the Anti-Corruption Commission could not fight corruption in secrecy.



NEWSDIGGERS