WE CAN’T WAIT TO REDESIGN KASUMBALESA – CHILILABOMBWE MAYOR, DC



Chililabombwe-10th February 2025



Chililabombwe Mayor Mr Lucky Sichone has thanked government for plans to re-design and re-develop Kasumbalesa border to a one stop border and additionally equip the border with many other facilities including a state of the art Hotel plus Banking and office facilities among other infrastructure.



Speaking during an environmental and social impact Assessment public disclosure meeting held by Arc Enviro Consultancy on behalf of Z-mart Border Link limited at Civic Centre today the Mayor said he was excited for the Kasumbalesa redevelopment PPP project to commence.



“As a district we want to see progress and development in Kasumbalesa more also additional employment opportunities for the locals,” the Mayor said.



And Chililabombwe District Commissioner Ms Precious Njekwa added that the ongoing cholera pandemic is a testament that there was poor planning of Kasumbalesa.



The DC said the re-designing of Kasumbalesa PPP project is timely as it will bring better drainage systems among other infrastructural facilities.



Meanwhile Kasumbalesa PPP Project Manager Mr Mwenda Silumesii said to improve current sanitation issues a big and deeper Septic Tank is currently being worked on.



The Project Manager added that there is good consideration of limiting the amount of interference to ongoing operations once works commence.



Government through Finance and National Planning Minister SITUMBEKO MUSOKOTWANE, Commerce, Trade and Industry Minister CHIPOKA MULENGA and ZMart Chief Executive Officer JIGNESH SONI signed the concession agreement in Ndola last year in November to redevelop Kasumbalesa to a one-Stop Border Post add 20 kilometers of township roads in Chililabombwe and Chingola on the Copperbelt, construct a 2,000 capacity truck park, a multi facility economic zone, a fire station, 300 shops, a hotel and a shopping mall.



By Nambela M. Kyombela

Assistant Public Relations Manager.