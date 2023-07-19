WE CONDEMN THE MANNER IN WHICH TRADERS WERE REMOVED FROM THE LUSAKA CBD – Harry Kalaba

Below is the Statement, 19.07.2023.

Yesterday, Lusaka was a hive of activity triggered by the removal of traders in the CBD.

As Citizens First, we condemn the manner in which this was done as we believe that government should have been more proactive and taken a collaboration approach by working with the vendors and helping them identify alternative places for them to operate from.

This is important especially in these harsh economic conditions that we are faced with.

After two years of being in government surely by now a plan should have been in place and a proactive way of engagement used to ensue a win win solution.

The other area we are asking the local authorities to urgently address is the issue of Waste Management as well as the burial place. These too require advance planning before Lusaka is faced with a crisis.

Planning and planned execution is what the CF expects from government both local and central.