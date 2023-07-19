WE CONDEMN THE MANNER IN WHICH TRADERS WERE REMOVED FROM THE LUSAKA CBD – Harry Kalaba
Below is the Statement, 19.07.2023.
Yesterday, Lusaka was a hive of activity triggered by the removal of traders in the CBD.
As Citizens First, we condemn the manner in which this was done as we believe that government should have been more proactive and taken a collaboration approach by working with the vendors and helping them identify alternative places for them to operate from.
This is important especially in these harsh economic conditions that we are faced with.
After two years of being in government surely by now a plan should have been in place and a proactive way of engagement used to ensue a win win solution.
The other area we are asking the local authorities to urgently address is the issue of Waste Management as well as the burial place. These too require advance planning before Lusaka is faced with a crisis.
Planning and planned execution is what the CF expects from government both local and central.
Kalaba hurry is a small boy who is even ready to condemn his wife for putting food on the table, a puppy playing with a snake, moron ,continue condemning while the intire country is celebrating the removal of the vendors, atlist there will sanity in the CBD of our city
Don’t forget you were part of this mess created. Collective responsibility bangs you on this.
So it’s fair to say you don’t have the tact to solve what you left messed up
What’s up with this deception Sir.
Kalaba is one of those politicians who don’t love his country or his voters. He comes out really ugly on this matter as a person only interested in votes and will stop at nothing in supporting wrong if there’s an opportunity to gain votes. This level of selfishness is shameful. Kalaba would rather endanger the lives of the Vendors fo red cheap votes. Kalaba is not a leader at all. Nelson Mandela once said; THATS WHY WE ARE LEADERS , TO LEAD OUR PEOPLE. Leaders must never abjugate their responsibilities for cheap publicity.