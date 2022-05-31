PRESS STATEMENT FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

31st/05/2022

WE DEMAND FOR THE TRANSFER OF OFFICERS IN THE MINISTRY OF LABOUR

On behalf of North Western Province Youths we want to call upon the labour commission to consider transferring officers who have over stayed in particular Districts in the Country.

It is has come to our attention that most Labour officers from North Western Province are conniving with employers more especially from the private sector who unfairly and illegally dismisses their employees at will without considering raid down legal procedures.

As a former Human Resource officer at Solwezi municipal Council and also a former ZULWU Solwezi branch chairperson, an officer bribed my employer who went against Labour Laws with impunity.

We are aware that President Hakainde Hichilema does not want any Zambian citizen to suffer as long as he remains a President of the Republic of Zambia and that can be achieved by putting an eye on the ailing officers.

We can testify that there is so much unfair treatment towards our people by their employers which we feel shouldn’t be tolerated under the UPND Government.

The Labour commissioner must start visiting private companies more especially mining towns and other private companies to understand what our people are going through over peanuts they get as salaries.

As it a well known fact that North Western province is full of mining activities but the same mining companies are failing to support our citizens and our communities hence, our call to have our people get better services from the Employers and will not watch our people suffering and being illegally dismissed.

We demand for win win situation in North Western province as far as mining industry is concern.

People power,

One Zambia,

One Nation.

Bruce kanema

UPND North Western province

Youth Chairperson